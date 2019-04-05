Toast two ways

RICHMOND, Va. - Whether you prefer lunch or brunch, these tasty toast recipes can satisfy either craving. Food Truck Business Owner, Laura Daab, of Bikini Panini stopped by our kitchen and whipped up Spinach and Mushroom Toast as well as a Pear and Arugula Toast. For more information visit www.bikinipanini.com
