RICHMOND, Va. - Author and Richmond Native Heath Hardage Lee has a new book out that shares the stories of women who worked to bring their POW-MIA husbands home from Vietnam. “The League of Wives” is an intriguing true story that has been optioned by Reese Witherspoon for a movie.

Heath will be a part of the 7th Annual Virginia Antiquarian Book Fair, the event kicks off on Friday, April 5th and continues through Sunday, April 7th. She is also one of the features authors for the 74th Annual Book and Author Dinner presented by the Junior League of Richmond on Tuesday, April 23rd at the Altria Theatre.

“The League of Wives” is available now. For more information you can visit https://www.heathleeauthor.com/