Riverfront Canal Cruises celebrating 20th season; rides begin Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Riverfront Canal Cruises is kicking-off their 20th season Friday as rides begin for the first time this year.

The historically-narrated tours are 40 minutes long and feature a historic narrative of the James River and Kanawha Canal designed by George Washington.

Along the way, you'll learn facts about Richmond stretching from the colonial period to the present day.

“We hope that everyone who visits the cruises has an improved perspective on downtown Richmond’s history, the history of the canal, commerce and transportation here, but also that It would ignite a spark and encourages them to visit other places in downtown Richmond and other places where they can learn more about our history," a spokesperson said.

The boat tours operate seven days a week from May through September, with varying hours in April, October, and November.

Tours depart on the hour from the canal’s Turning Basin at 139 Virginia Street, in downtown Richmond. Tickets are sold on-site at the canal boat kiosk and online.

For more information about tickets and hours of operation, click here.