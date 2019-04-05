1 shot, suspect contained after active shooter incident at NAS Oceana

Suspect contained in NAS Oceana active shooter incident
Posted 7:36 am, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:35AM, April 5, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A lockdown at Naval Air Station Oceana has been lifted after an active shooter incident at the base where one person was shot.

Officials confirm that a suspect has been contained and the victim has been transported to the hospital. There is no word on their condition at this time.

In a tweet, Naval Air Station Oceana said, “This is not a drill” and confirmed the lockdown at 7:18 a.m. The lockdown was lifted an hour later.

NAS Oceana is a military airport located in Virginia Beach and is the east coast home to the U.S. Navy’s fighter-attack jet fleet.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

