Medical cannabis operation eyes South Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — A more concrete clue has emerged as to where Richmond’s first government-approved medical cannabis venture will put down roots.

Green Leaf Medical of Virginia last month filed plans with the city to construct a cannabidiol (CBD) oil-processing facility at 2804 Decatur St., near the Clopton Siteworks development in the Swansboro neighborhood.

The company was formed last year through the combination of Maryland-based Green Leaf Medical and a local group called Virginia Pharmaceutical Processors. They vied for and were awarded one of five licenses from the state allowing them to grow, process and sell marijuana-derived CBD.

After receiving the license, Green Leaf said it would put its facility in Manchester but would not specify where. On March 22, it filed plans for a two-story building for warehousing and distribution.

The Decatur Street site is owned by an entity tied to Tom Papa’s Fountainhead Properties, which also owns the neighboring Clopton Siteworks. Papa is married to Angel Papa, who is part of Green Leaf Medical of Virginia along with Philip and Kevin Goldberg, Ausrine Kuktelionyte and Sunita Gupta.

Keep reading on Richmond Biz Sense.