× McDonald’s is shrinking its late night menu

McDonald’s is shrinking its late night menu.

Starting April 30, Signature Crafted Recipes, Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwiches, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, Filet-O-Fish and premium salads will not be available from midnight to 5 a.m., according to the restaurant chain.

“We’ll be simplifying what’s served after midnight so customers can get the most popular favorites,” said Andrea Abate, spokesperson for McDonald’s.

Other late-night menu items, including Big Macs, Quarter Pounders and McNuggets, will still be available.

Business Insider first reported the planned changes.

McDonald’s wants to reduce the “complexity” of menus and store operations, CFO Kevin Ozan told analysts at a conference last month. He added that the company’s new additions — all day breakfast, fresh beef, premium sandwiches — have “created a little bit slower drive-thru times.”

McDonald’s also raised menu prices 2% recently to combat rising costs.

Meanwhile, the company is expanding its breakfast menu — an important meal for fast food chains. McDonald’s introduced Donut Sticks in February. The new item is only available during breakfast hours, though the company serves other breakfast items all day.