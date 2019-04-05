Following plea for help, Missouri shop for cancer patients finds new owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHVILLE, Mo. -- A shop specializing in items for cancer patients in Missouri will not have to close thanks to a kind heart and a new owner.

Last month WDAF spoke with the owner of Absolute Dignity, Kathy Dibben, who was stepping aside now that her cancer has returned. She put out a public plea, hoping someone would step in and take over the shop, which has proven a critical resource in the area.

Nita Pridgen said when she heard the news, it was a jab in the heart, and she knew she had to step in and buy the business. Pridgen is an 11-year breast cancer survivor herself, and Kathy's shop and the support she received was priceless.

"This has been a blessing to the community to have this store and I’m hoping I can carry that forward. There’s a lot of woman that, breast cancer is just out there so much. Just seems to multiply all the time. So this store, I’m hoping can really help a lot of women," Pridgen said.

She said volunteers are already stepping up by donating time to help run the business. Down the road, she’s hoping to do renovations, and expand the shop.