Eat It, Virginia! presents a Final Four food guide

MINNEAPOLIS — Virginia made it to the Final Four and we find ourselves traveling to Minneapolis to be part of the action. So where to get snacks while waiting for Saturday night’s tip? We reached out to some locals (thanks, Jason Alley and Alex Harrell!) and got a few suggestions on where to grub before or after the games.

Breakfast:

Hit Al’s Breakfast for MASSIVE pancakes to get a good base for basketball watching. Al’s opened in 1950 and has been serving fresh, never frozen cuisine since. Get a long stack of cakes (its a big pile of pancakes) for less than $10.

Also Head to Blackbird. From 8 a.m. – 10 a.m., early birds get the hashbrowns. For $8, choose from four specials at this little eatery.

Try number three with the sweet potato biscuit. It has a following and for good reason. Can’t make it in the morning? Their weekday happy hour (along with Saturday) features $5 craft brews and $8 spritzs from 2 p.m. -5 p.m.

Sounds like the perfect spot to be right before UVA hits the floor.

Lunch:

The Brothers Deli is perfect for a quick sandwich pickup or sit-in. The deli has been an institution in Minneapolis since 1935, though only it’s current location since 2000. Get a Messy Bessy with house-corned beef and a matzoh ball soup.

Go to Cook to get a cheeseburger. This little neighborhood spot makes it all from scratch, even down to their Doritos — or in this case Koritos. The burger is simply made and house ground.

Dinner:

Can you go to Minneapolis and not hit The Grand Cafe? It made Food & Wine’s restaurants of the year in 2018. What should you order? All signs point to the beef fat slowly roasted with rosemary and a house-made vermouth.

Maybe your team didn’t win? I KNOW — we don’t want to think about it either. Blow off a little steam at Ox Cart Arcade and Rooftop. It can only go uphill when there is a apple bourbon boozy snowcone and a mystery shot served out of a Capri Sun pouch, right?

Beer:

Day Block Brewing is two blocks away from the stadium and has fun options like StubHub Blonde and Dichotomy Coffee Kolsch. What more do you need?

