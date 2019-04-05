Man wounded in shooting at Henrico apartments

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting an apartment complex Friday afternoon that left a man wounded in Henrico County.

Lt. Brian Thomas Wilson said that officers were called to a shots fired call in the 5600 block of Crenshaw Road at 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the Ashley Terrace apartments, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Officers are in the process or interviewing neighbors and checking the area for possible leads.

No additional details were available at last check.

This latest shooting report comes after a five-year-old girl was critically injured and a man was wounded in a shooting in the 2500 block of Byron Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound police say was not life-threatening and a 5-year-old girl with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Crime Insider sources said the little girl was playing outside when gunfire erupted.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.