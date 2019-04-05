× Celine Dion announces new tour and album

Celine Dion is hitting the road.

The singer has announced that she’s embarking on a tour in September.

“For the first time in over a decade, Celine Dion will tour North America,” the caption read on a photo listing her tour dates posted on Dion’s official Instagram account Wednesday. “Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12. Team Celine presale starts Monday, April 8.”

The Courage World Tour officially kicks off Sept. 18 in Quebec City, Canada and will make stops in more than 50 North American cities.

Dion Vegas is ending her popular residency at Caesars Palace in June.

“I think it’s time for a change,” she said during a performance and Q & A streamed Wednesday on her official Facebook page. “Time to hit the road.”

The Candian singer also announced that she will be releasing a new album around November.

It will be her first music released since the death from cancer of her husband-manager René Angélil in 2016.

Dion said she won’t be taking their children, Rene-Charles, 18, and 8-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, on tour with her.

She said she choose “Courage” as the title of tour because there’s a song on the album titled that.

“I think we all go through a lot of things in life, we all do,” Dion said. “Whether it’s losing someone, whether it’s a sickness, something we have to fight, something that life imposes on us and I think I went through a lot. Life had given me the tools to find my inner strength, in a way, to find courage to keep going.”

“When I lost René, he wanted me back on stage,” she added. “He wanted to make sure I was still practicing my passion and I wanted to prove to him that I’m fine. We’re fine, we’re going to be okay. I got this.”