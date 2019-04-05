COMPLETE COVERAGE: Virginia’s Final Four Run
Man wounded in shooting at Henrico apartments
Driver charged in crash that killed Hanover teacher, husband

Celebrity Fitness Trainer Don-a-Matrix

Posted 5:19 pm, April 5, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Celebrity Fitness Trainer Don “Donamatrix” Brooks is known for his signature methodology to get you in the best shape possible. Don was in town for “Donamatrix Day,” a fitness festival that is attempting to break the Guiness World Record for largest resistance band workout. Don stopped by our studio ahead of the event to share a preview of the workout with us.

Donamatrix Day: Our Hometown Fit Fest takes place on Saturday, April 6th from 10 am to 2 pm. The event is FREE and open to the public. For more information you can visit https://donamatrixday.com/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.