Celebrity Fitness Trainer Don-a-Matrix

RICHMOND, Va. - Celebrity Fitness Trainer Don “Donamatrix” Brooks is known for his signature methodology to get you in the best shape possible. Don was in town for “Donamatrix Day,” a fitness festival that is attempting to break the Guiness World Record for largest resistance band workout. Don stopped by our studio ahead of the event to share a preview of the workout with us.

Donamatrix Day: Our Hometown Fit Fest takes place on Saturday, April 6th from 10 am to 2 pm. The event is FREE and open to the public. For more information you can visit https://donamatrixday.com/