Cardi B leads Billboard Music Award nominations

Cardi B has chart finesse.

Nominations for the Billboard Music Awards were announced Thursday, and the “I Like It” rapper dominated with 21 noms — top artist among them.

Post Malone and Drake followed with 17 nominations each. Travis Scott scored 12 and the late rapper XXXTentacion got ten.

Kelly Clarkson is returning to host the event, scheduled to take place at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1.

See below for a full list of nominees.

Top Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top New Artist

Bazzi

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

XXXTENTACION

Top Female Artist:

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Ella Mai

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTENTACION

Top Hot 100 Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice WRLD

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTENTACION

Top Song Sales Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

Top Social Artist

BTS

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Top Touring Artist

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Artist

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai

The Weeknd

XXXTENTACION

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

The Weeknd

XXXTENTACION

Top R&B Female Artist

H.E.R.

Ella Mai

Queen Naija

Top R&B Tour

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Juice WRLD

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

City Girls

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Drake

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Male Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Shania Twain

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Queen

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

U2

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

ODESZA

The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist

Cory Asbury

Lauren Daigle

for King & Country

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Marvin Sapp

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”

Drake, “Scorpion”

Post Malone, “beerbongs & bentleys”

Travis Scott, “ASTROWORLD”

XXXTENTACION “?”

Top Soundtrack

“13 Reasons Why: Season 2”

“A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“The Greatest Showman”

Top R&B Album

Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

H.E.R., “H.E.R.”

Khalid, “American Teen”

The Weeknd, “My Dear Melancholy,”

XXXTENTACION, “17”

Top Rap Album

Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”

Drake, “Scorpion”

Post Malone, “beerbongs & bentleys”

Travis Scott, “ASTROWORLD”

XXXTENTACION, “?”

Top Country Album

Jason Aldean, “Rearview Town”

Kane Brown, “Kane Brown”

Luke Combs, “This One’s For You”

Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”

Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty”

Top Rock Album

Dave Matthews Band, “Come Tomorrow”

Imagine Dragons, “Origins”

Mumford & Sons, “Delta”

Panic! At This Disco, “Pray For The Wicked”

twenty one pilots, “Trench

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA, “Real Hasta la Muerte”

Bad Bunny, “X 100PRE”

J Balvin, “Vibras”

Maluma, “F.A.M.E.”

Ozuna, “Aura”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Clean Bandit “What Is Love?”

David Guetta “7”

Kygo “Kids in Love”

Major Lazer “Major Lazer Essentials”

The Chainsmokers “Sick Boy”

Top Christian Album:

Cory Asbury, “Reckless Love”

Lauren Daigle, “Look Up Child”

for King & Country, “Burn The Ships”

Hillsong Worship, “There Is More”

Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Album

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists, “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love”

Aretha Franklin, “Gospel Greats”

Koryn Hawthorne, “Unstoppable”

Tori Kelly, “Hiding Place”

Jonathan McReynolds, “Make Room”

Top Hot 100 Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Post Malone, “Better Now”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone, “Better Now”

Travis Scot,t “SICKO MODE”

XXXTENTACION, “SAD!”

Top Streaming Song (Video)

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

XXXTENTACION, “SAD!”

Top Selling Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Top Radio Song

Khalid & Normani, “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Post Malone, “Better Now”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”

Top Collaboration

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Khalid & Normani, “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, “Girls Like You”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign, “Psycho”

Top R&B Song

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo, “No Brainer”

Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

Khalid, “Better”

Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown, “Freaky Friday”

Top Rap Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Juice WRLD, “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone, “Better Now”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

Top Country Song

Kane Brown, “Heaven”

Luke Combs, “She Got the Best of Me”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Top Rock Song

Foster The People, “Sit Next to Me”

Imagine Dragons, “Natural”

Imagine Dragons, “Whatever It Takes”

lovelytheband, “broken”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny ft. Drake, “Mia”

Daddy Yankee, “Dura”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna, “Te Bote”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa,”One Kiss”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone, “Jackie Chan”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”

Top Christian Song

Cory Asbury, “Reckless Love”

Lauren Daigle, “You Say”

for King & Country, “joy.”

Hillsong Worship ,”Who You Say I Am”

Tauren Wells, “Known”

Top Gospel Song

Todd Dulaney, “Your Great Name”

Koryn Hawthorne, “Won’t He Do It”

Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”

Jason Nelson, “Forever”

Brian Courtney Wilson, “A Great Work”

