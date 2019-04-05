A tasty preview of the French Food Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond is known for it’s food festivals, including the RVA French Food Festival. Executive Chef Mike McClure is a part of this years line up for the event, and he stopped by our kitchen to share a tasty preview of the event. Chef Mike’s Ratatouille was on the menu.

The 2019 RVA French Food Festival takes place on Friday, April 26th from 4pm to 8 pm and again on Saturday, April 27th from 11 am to 8 pm at the Little Sisters of the Poor church on 1503 Michael’s Road. For more information you can visit http://www.rvafrenchfoodfestival.com