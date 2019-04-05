COMPLETE COVERAGE: Virginia’s Final Four Run
Man wounded in shooting at Henrico apartments
Driver charged in crash that killed Hanover teacher, husband

5th Annual 5K for k-9’s

Posted 5:43 pm, April 5, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - The Friends of Richmond K-9 Organization is hosting it’s annual 5K on April 20th. President of the organization Dr. Carolyn Naoroz along with Sergeant Stuart Hannah from the Richmond Police Department stopped by to fill us in on the event. The 5th Annual 5K for k-9’s takes place on Saturday, April 20th at 9 am at Byrd Park. For more information you can visit https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Richmond/FriendsofRichmondK9s5KforK9s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.