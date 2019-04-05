Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Friends of Richmond K-9 Organization is hosting it’s annual 5K on April 20th. President of the organization Dr. Carolyn Naoroz along with Sergeant Stuart Hannah from the Richmond Police Department stopped by to fill us in on the event. The 5th Annual 5K for k-9’s takes place on Saturday, April 20th at 9 am at Byrd Park. For more information you can visit https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Richmond/FriendsofRichmondK9s5KforK9s