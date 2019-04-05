2 suspects come forward after President Ford’s grave is vandalized

Two people seen in surveillance video allegedly vandalizing the gravesite of President Gerald R. Ford and first lady Betty Ford in Michigan have come forward, Grand Rapids police told CNN.

The two are cooperating with investigators, Grand Rapids Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Cathy Williams said Thursday.

The vandalism happened on March 27, according to CNN affiliate WOOD. Surveillance footage shows a man and a woman skateboard on the grounds of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum.

Images show them sitting on top of the grave, where the man appears to try to rip off a letter.

“We are saddened and very disappointed that anyone would show disrespect to the burial site of President and Mrs. Ford, or to any gravesite, in this way,” said Geir Gundersen, acting director of Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum.