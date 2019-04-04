× Search for missing teen with autism out of Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit are searching for a missing autistic 16-year-old male.

He was last seen at around 3pm wearing a grey button down shirt, blue jeans and hiking shoes.

Currently, Search and Rescue teams from the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), Albemarle County Police Department, Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, Virginia State Police, Park Rangers and other local Search and Rescue teams areassisting. A reverse 911 call out has been initiated to the surrounding areas with information regarding the missing person and search efforts. Ground Teams, K9 units, Virginia State Police Helicopter and Sheriff’s Office drones are being utilized.

The Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office and VDEM will be continuing search efforts until the juvenile is located. Anyone with information should contact the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office.