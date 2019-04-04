Chesterfield teen dies after inadvertently shooting himself
‘Hero’ VSP trooper saves life of Richmond officer
1 dead in Richmond house fire

Police arrest driver accused of hitting three-year-old in Chesterfield

Posted 3:28 pm, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 03:31PM, April 4, 2019

Tarrish Mashore

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified and arrested the woman accused of hitting a three-year-old with their car outside of a Chesterfield grocery store.

Tarrish Mashore has been arrested in charged in connection to the February 18 incident in the parking lot of the Irongate Shopping Center on Iron Bridge Road.

Police said a 3-year-old girl ran out in front of a vehicle and was struck.

The driver of the vehicle stopped to check on the child but left before police arrived.

The child suffered minor injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.