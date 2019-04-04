Police arrest driver accused of hitting three-year-old in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified and arrested the woman accused of hitting a three-year-old with their car outside of a Chesterfield grocery store.

Tarrish Mashore has been arrested in charged in connection to the February 18 incident in the parking lot of the Irongate Shopping Center on Iron Bridge Road.

Police said a 3-year-old girl ran out in front of a vehicle and was struck.

The driver of the vehicle stopped to check on the child but left before police arrived.

The child suffered minor injuries.