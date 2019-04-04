Petersburg police seek help identifying driver involved with shooting

When we’ll see rain on Friday
Posted 10:44 pm, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45PM, April 4, 2019

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are working to identify the driver of a car involved with a shooting in Petersburg on Monday.

On Monday April 1 around 7:00 p.m., police responded to a local hospital for a person that was shot and transported there by a personally owned vehicle.

The shooting is believed to have occurred in the area of St. Mark Street and Chestnut Street.

Police are asking for help from the public in identifying the driver in what is believed to be silver  Honda Accord 4 door sedan.

If you have any information concerning this incident, believe that you heard or saw anything in the area of the incident, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by down loading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.

