× ‘Hero’ VSP trooper saves life of Richmond officer suffering from drug exposure

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia State Police trooper is being called a hero after saving the life of a Richmond Police officer who was suffering from an accidental overdose after being exposed to narcotics while making a drug arrest.

Richmond Police said the incident occurred Tuesday night at the Richmond City Justice Center.

In a Facebook post, the department says Virginia State Police Trooper A.T. Stuart noticed a Richmond Police officer turn pale and have trouble breathing.

Trooper Stuart suspected the officer had been exposed to drugs, so he quickly administered Narcan — an opioid overdose reversal drug.

Richmond police say Trooper Stuart’s quick actions saved the officer’s life.

The officer was checked out at the hospital and sent home.

“Thank you, Trooper Stuart for your quick and heroic action!” the department wrote.