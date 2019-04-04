Allegiant Airlines launches non-stop flights to Sarasota, Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Travelers looking to fly to Florida out of Richmond International Airport, now have another option with Allegiant Airlines.

Allegiant launched non-stop flights from RIC to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport on Thursday morning.

The new flights will operate twice a week.

“We’re excited to be adding this new service from Richmond,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We’re sure that area travelers will enjoy getting away on vacation to this beautiful, vibrant destination on our convenient ultra-low-cost flights.”

Special introductory fares will be priced as low as $55 for a one-way ticket.

At 8:47 a.m., the first flight from Richmond to Sarasota took off with a ceremonial water arch provided by RIC Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting.

Sarasota/Bradenton is the 4th Allegiant destination offered from RIC, joining St. Pete/Clearwater, Orlando/Sanford, and Nashville.

Flight days, times and additional information can be found here.