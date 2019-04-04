Chesterfield teen dies after inadvertently shooting himself
Posted 3:39 pm, April 4, 2019

RICHMOND, Va.– 6th annual Projekt for Progress fundraiser Thursday, April 11th, 6-10pm.

Celebrate Spring and support the 6th annual Projekt for Progress fundraiser. The event is back at the Answer Brewpub, 6008 West Broad Street, in Richmond featuring the DJ Williams Projekt, the Ezibu Muntu dancers, a silent auction with items that include 1-week beach rental at Wrightsville NC (house on the beach with elevator), fine and costume jewelry, clothing and accessories, oil paintings, African artifacts, personal and business services, a 50/50 raffle, and more.

Advance tickets are $25 and will be $30 at the door. Tickets include entrance, 2-drinks, and appetizers. Proceeds to benefit ACE Liberia and The Ann Sandell Independent School. To purchase tickets and get more information on the Projekt for Progress visit http://www.aceliberia.org/

