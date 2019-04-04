4-year-old critically injured in Henrico shooting
4-year-old fighting for her life after Henrico shooting

Posted 7:08 pm, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 07:12PM, April 4, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A four-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a shooting in Henrico Thursday afternoon.

Henrico Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 2500 block of Byron Street around 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and a 4-year-old girl with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Henrico Police ask anyone with information to please contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

 

 

