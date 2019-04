× 19-year-old woman in hospital after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A 19-year-old woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Richmond Thursday evening.

Richmond Police responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. at Jefferson Davis Highway and Chicago Ave, near a 7/11 Express.

A 19-year-old woman was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that a group of young adults got into an argument which led to gunfire.