18-year-old in hospital with life-threatening injuries following shooting

Posted 9:49 pm, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:54PM, April 4, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — An 18-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Midlothian Thursday evening.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Mallard Creek Circle around 8:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

An 18-year-old was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Chesterfield Police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

