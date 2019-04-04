× 18-year-old in hospital with life-threatening injuries following shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — An 18-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Midlothian Thursday evening.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Mallard Creek Circle around 8:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

An 18-year-old was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Chesterfield Police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

