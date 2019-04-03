Vigil, march held for VCU alum Bijan Ghaisar fatally shot by U.S. Park Police while unarmed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A vigil and silent march was held on the campus of VCU tonight for Bijan Ghaisar, a VCU graduate who died in November 2017 after being shot by U.S. Park Police during a chase in Northern Virginia.

He was unarmed.

As more than 100 VCU students marched across campus along with members of the Ghaisar family, "We Are Bijan" was just one of many chants heard across campus.

Ghaisar was fatally shot in November of 2017 by two Park Police officers after he drove away from a crash scene in Northern Virginia. He spent 10 days in a coma before dying on November 17, 2017.

His father James said the past 16 months have been tough, but with the love and support of friends and students who put this march on tonight, it's been a little easier.

"This was very important tonight and we are very grateful for them to come up with the idea and organizing it and asking us to come. So we are very proud of them and hope we get some answers soon," Ghaisar said.

After nearly two years of the officer's names being withheld, the policemen involved in the shooting have been identified as Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vineyard.

A spokesman for the Park Police confirmed the officers remain on administrative duty.

Ghaisar's fathersays they plan to continue to fight for justice for his son.