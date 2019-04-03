Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Katherine Wintsch is a powerful woman in the world of advertising and now a successful published author. Katherine stopped by our studio to discuss her new book “Slay like a Mother,” and the inspiration behind the title. Katherine also discussed her upcoming workshop at the upcoming event Rebelle Con.

Due to high popularity, “Rebelle Con” on April 26th is sold out. However, the “Slay like a Mother Workshop” with Katherine Wintsch on Saturday, April 27th still has space available. The two workshops will take place from 9 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 4pm. For more information you can visit http://www.rebellecon.com