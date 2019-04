Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Home Opener for the Richmond Flying Squirrels 2019 season kicks off tomorrow. Vice President and COO Todd “Parney” Parnell along with beloved mascots Nutzy and NUTasha stopped by our live show to share a fun preview of the event with us.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels is celebrating it’s tenth season and opening night on Thursday, April 4th when they take on the Hartford “Yard Goats” at the diamond. For more information you can visit http://www.squirrelsbaseball.com