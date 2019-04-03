Watch Countdown to Opening Day: A Flying Squirrels Special

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels will play their 2019 home opener Thursday, April 4 at the Diamond.

CBS 6 sports director Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson preview the Squirrels’ season.

Watch the Flying Squirrels Special, Countdown to Opening Day in the video player above.

The 10th season kicks off with a postgame dueling fireworks show featuring a live performance by DJ Ron Manila.

The gates open at 5 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Former National League All-Star and Richmond Brave Ryan Klesko returns to RVA . There will be a meet and greet on the Funnville Fan Zone from 7-8 p.m.

