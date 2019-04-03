× Richmond Flying Squirrels’ 10th Season

RICHMOND, Va. —Richmond Flying Squirrels’ 10th Season Opening Night Celebration & LIT! Dueling Fireworks

The 10th season of Flying Squirrels baseball kicks off with a postgame dueling fireworks show featuring a live performance by DJ Ron Manila. Gates open at 5 PM, game at 6:30 PM. Presented By Chick-fil-A & Virginia Birth Father Registry. Game Highlight: Former National League All-Star and Richmond Brave Ryan Klesko returns to RVA . Public meet & greet on the Funnville Fan Zone takes place from 7-8 PM. (Limit one autograph per person)

July 7 – All-Star Week presented by Genworth on Brown’s Island with Richmond mayor Levar Stoney. The Richmond community and the Flying Squirrels welcome in the 2019 Eastern League All-Stars, baseball dignitaries, guests and fans for this kickoff event featuring live music, entertainment and delicious selections from Richmond’s nationally-recognized food and beverage scene. FREE event.

July 8 – All-Star Week entourage for a special night of country music at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. World-renowned stars Big & Rich will headline the All-Star Country Music Jam, plus special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister!

July 9 – Home Run Derby features celebrities and All-Stars in a series of home run and hitting challenges. A live DJ post-derby concert and fireworks cap off the night!

July 10 – he best of the best at the Diamond – marking the first Eastern League All-Star Game ever hosted in Richmond. This mid-summer classic includes some of Major League Baseball’s brightest stars of tomorrow. The Eastern and Western division rivals will also be led by a celebrity manager in each dugout. Fireworks follow the game.

For more information call (804) 359-FUNN (3866) or visit https://www.milb.com/richmond