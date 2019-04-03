Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Exceptional women who are taking charge of their careers and creating their own version of success is the focal point of the popular “Rebelle Con” Conference.

Founder of the conference, Shannon Siriano Greenwood along with CEO of the Mom Complex and published Author Katherine Wintsch stopped by our LIVE Show to fill us in on the popular event.

Due to high popularity, “Rebelle Con” on April 26th is sold out. However, the “Slay like a Mother Workshop” on Saturday, April 27th still has space available. For more information you can visit http://www.rebellecon.com