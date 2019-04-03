Prosecutors: 7-year-old struck by gunfire during confrontation after she reported sexual assault

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl who was later struck by gunfire during a confrontation about the alleged assault.

Sanchez Wilson, 36, has been charges with first-degree child sexual assault – intercourse with a person under 12 and first-degree reckless injury – use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the area near 28th and Glendale March 29, where they found Wilson with a gunshot wound. They learned a 7-year-old girl had been shot and taken to the hospital.

Investigators spoke with a sibling of the 7-year-old girl, who said she indicated Wilson had sexually assaulted her.

Later, the complaint said Wilson was seen on the front lawn of a home in the area, holding a gun and pointing it toward the street, and another man was pointing a gun toward Wilson. Two or three shots were fired.

The 7-year-old’s mother told investigators she had been at work that morning, when her sister called to tell her about the sexual assault. Later, a family friend aware of the situation was standing in the street when Wilson came outside and an argument ensued. The mother said she didn’t see either man pull out a gun, but did hear two to four gunshots and realized her daughter had been struck. She carried her inside and then drove her to the hospital.

The 7-year-old girl told investigators both Wilson and the family friend had guns when she was struck. The girl required surgery at the hospital as a result of the gunshot wound.

Wilson was found in the area shortly after officers were dispatched. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his upper thigh. At the hospital, the complaint said he told investigators he “had no idea why he was shot.” In a later interview, he said there was an argument with another man, and the man shot him. He denied having a gun, and denied any sexual assault allegations.

The complaint noted Wilson 2012 was convicted of causing a child to expose genitals in 2012.

Wilson made his initial appearance in court April 3. A preliminary hearing was set for April 10.