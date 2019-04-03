Take a sneak peek tour of Virginia’s new Ikea store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A new Ikea store is scheduled to open April 10 in Norfolk. It is the first Ikea in Hampton Roads and just the second in Virginia.

WTKR in Norfolk was allowed inside the new store a week before it officially opened to take a sneak peek.

In addition to ready-to-assemble furniture and appliances, the store also features a 354-seat restaurant where they serve Swedish cuisine.

IKEA also has a supervised play for children.

"We are excited to open this milestone 50th IKEA store in the U.S. and second in the state of Virginia," store manager Charlie Plisco, a Virginia Beach native, said. "We have received such a warm welcome from the Hampton Roads-area and want to return the favor by welcoming our shoppers with food, fun and iconic IKEA products.”

Doors officially open at 9 a.m. on April 10. The store is located at 1500 Ikea Way, off Northhampton Boulevard, in Norfolk.

