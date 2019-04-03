× Molly’s Blind Dog Brewery pops up inside Chester bike shop

CHESTER, Va. — The owner of a Chester bike shop soon will offer his cyclist customers something different to fill up their water bottles.

Louis Scheer is preparing to open Molly’s Blind Dog Brewery, a small beer-making operation that will be housed inside his Molly’s Bicycle Shop at 4515 W. Hundred Road.

Scheer, a San Diego native who has owned the bike shop since 2013, said he was inspired by a tale of a similar bike/brewery concept that one of his mechanics visited before moving up north for a job at Molly’s. When Scheer heard how well it was doing, he decided adding a brewery to Molly’s would give folks another reason to come in.

“The bicycle industry has its ebbs and flows,” Scheer said. “I grew up in the business, and the whole point about going to the bike shop was not just to buy a bike or have yours worked on. It was to hang out.”

