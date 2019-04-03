Modern Home Tour & Book Launch

RICHMOND, Va. - Modern Richmond is celebrating it’s 10th year and to celebrate they are unveiling a new 222 page book that features more than 50 examples of local modern architecture and design. The book was featured in the latest edition of R Home Magazine. Board members for Modern Richmond Helen Reed and Trey Tyler stopped by our studio to share a preview of the book and fill us in on a special event to celebrate it’s release.

Modern Richmond’s Book launch takes place on Tuesday, April 9th at Try-Me and age Bond Gallery from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Tickets for the event are $50. For more information you can visit http://www.modernrichmondbook.com/shop

You can also check out the feature on the book in the latest edition of R Home Magazine. https://richmondmagazine.com/home

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}

