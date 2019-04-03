× Buzz leaves Virginia Tech bound for ‘his home’ at Texas A&M

BLACKSBURG, Va. — It’s official. After weeks of speculation, Virginia Tech announced Wednesday that men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams was leaving Blacksburg to become the head men’s basketball coach at Texas A&M.

“Coach Williams made a very positive impact on the culture of our basketball program at Virginia Tech,” Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock said. “We appreciate all that Buzz and his staff did for our students and our program. We wish Buzz, Corey and their family the very best as they return to their home state of Texas.”

Williams is credited to turning around Hokie basketball. Before his arrival in 2013, Virginia Tech had 9-22 overall and was 2-16 in the ACC.

During his time coaching the team, the Hokies made three straight NCAA tournament appearances and won a school-record 26 games in 2018-19. He won 100 games and lost 69 as the Hokies’ head coach.

“Coach Buzz Williams has been a true Hokie and a leader both on and off the court,” Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said. “I appreciate his commitment and character, and the significant contributions he made to the team and the university. We will miss him and we offer our sincere thanks and wish him well as he moves on to his next opportunity.”

Williams will be formally introduced at Texas A&M during a Thursday afternoon celebration.

“I am so humbled and honored to return home to Texas A&M, and proud to lead the Aggies,” Williams said. “This is our home, and we are ready to join with the 12th Man to win championships, graduate our players and represent this world-class university with integrity.”