CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A vehicle fire along I-95 South near Bells Road is causing traffic backups.

Video from VDOT 511 cameras from around 10 p.m. show a car fully engulfed in flames.

VDOT says two lanes had to be closed for traffic to be able to pass by safely.

