Windemere – a Richmond mansion with a complicated past – can be yours for $3.42 million

A ‘coming soon’ sign signals Windemere’s return to the market this month. (Photos by Jonathan Spiers)

RICHMOND, Va. — Just over a year since it fell into foreclosure and sold in a public auction, a West End mansion with a complicated past is set to return to the market this month with a multimillion-dollar price tag.

Windemere, the 10,000-square-foot home at 5501 Cary Street Road, was listed last week as a “coming soon” property, with showings scheduled to start April 16. The asking price for the 3-acre estate, across the street from Libbie Avenue near the Country Club of Virginia, is just over $3.42 million.

Mahood Fonville with Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate has the listing, which comes 14 months after the property – a 19th-century former hunting lodge that once served for a time as a substitute governor’s mansion – was sold in a foreclosure auction on the steps of the city courthouse.

