Death investigation underway in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A death investigation is underway in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield Police.
Officers were called to the 6700 block of Wentworth Street, less than a mile from Bensley Elementary School, at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to investigate an assault with a deadly weapon, according to Chesterfield Police active call website.
There officers found someone suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Crime Insider sources.
No information has been released about the situation.
