Death investigation underway in Chesterfield neighborhood

Posted 11:51 am, April 2, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:26PM, April 2, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A death investigation is underway in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield Police.

Officers were called to the 6700 block of Wentworth Street, less than a mile from Bensley Elementary School, at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to investigate an assault with a deadly weapon, according to Chesterfield Police active call website.

There officers found someone suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Crime Insider sources.

No information has been released about the situation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.