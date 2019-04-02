Death investigation underway in Chesterfield neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A death investigation is underway in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield Police.

Officers were called to the 6700 block of Wentworth Street, less than a mile from Bensley Elementary School, at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to investigate an assault with a deadly weapon, according to Chesterfield Police active call website.

There officers found someone suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Crime Insider sources.

No information has been released about the situation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.