Welcome the new season with new floors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Spring has sprung, and the change of season is a great time to get to work on refreshing your home. Our good friend of the show, Kerry James, stopped by to tell us more.

Through the end of April, you can enjoy 60% off all carpet, hardwood, laminate, and vinyl flooring. Pus, if you use the promo code: Virginia This Morning, you’ll get an additional $100 off!

You can give them a call at 1-877-50-FLOOR or 1-877-503-5667 or visit them online at www.50floor.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY 50 FLOOR}