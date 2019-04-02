Welcome the new season with new floors

Posted 12:01 pm, April 2, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Spring has sprung, and the change of season is a great time to get to work on refreshing your home. Our good friend of the show, Kerry James, stopped by to tell us more.

Through the end of April, you can enjoy 60% off all carpet, hardwood, laminate, and vinyl flooring. Pus, if you use the promo code: Virginia This Morning, you’ll get an additional $100 off!

You can give them a call at 1-877-50-FLOOR or 1-877-503-5667 or visit them online at www.50floor.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY 50 FLOOR}

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.