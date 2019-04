Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - in 2017, 248 people were killed in alcohol related crashes in Virginia and another 4,400 were injured. These numbers are a big motivator for Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD) and Richmond Program Director for MADD Chris Konschak stopped by our studio to fill us in on how you can help the organization.

The Richmond Walk Like MADD event takes place on Saturday, April 20th at Dorey Park. For more information you can visit www.walklikemadd.org