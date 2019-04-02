× The Byrd Theatre to host hip-hop, electronic music concert to benefit art programs for Richmond kids

RICHMOND, Va. — Carytown’s historic Byrd Theatre is taking a break from cinema this Thursday to host a different kind of entertainment: a concert featuring some of the biggest names in Richmond’s burgeoning music scene, live visual artists, and inspiring guest speakers.

Drum Circle Productions brings headlining artist Hullabalo0 to ‘Richmond’s Movie Palace’ alongside infamous Richmond musicians including Ohbliv, Reinhold, Graymatter, Space Koi, and Yogamuffin.

A portion of the concert’s proceeds will be donated to ART180, an organization centered around the mission of providing art programs to children and teenagers throughout the Greater Richmond area.

The evening’s performances defy genres, ranging from the new-age bass music of Hullabalo0 to the lo-fi hip-hop stylings of Ohbliv, an artist with releases on iconic hip-hop labels like Stones Throw Records and Fat Beats.

Psych-rock reggae band Space Koi are regulars in the Richmond concert scene, and multi-genre producer Yogamuffin will perform an ambient set to start off the night.

The event will also feature guest speaker John K. Snyder, a self-made comic book artist whose work has been featured in DC Comics’ Suicide Squad, Green Lantern and Mid-Nite.

Tickets can be purchased online.