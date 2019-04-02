Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Readers and writers will unite for a third time at the annual RVA Lit Crawl. Founder of the event Cheryl Pallant stopped by our LIVE show and filled us in on the two day literary event that will highlight over 60 of the areas top writers.

The 3rd Annual RVA Lit Crawl kicks off on Friday, Aril 19th and continues through Saturday, April 20th at various locations around Carytown and ends with a party on Saturday evening at 9 pm at Can Can Brasserie Restaurant. As part of the event you can enjoy poetry inspirations with Cheryl Pallant on Saturday, April 20th at 3:30 pm at the Belmont Branch Library. For more information you can visit https://www.rvalitcrawl.org/