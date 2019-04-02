Police issue warning after Virginia man goes to jail for food court crime

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Virginia man was arrested and charged with gambling inside Southpark Mall.

“Mall Security alerted police that illegal gambling activities were taking place in the area of the Food Court,” a Colonial Heights Police spokesperson said about the March 25 investigation.

Police responded and saw saw Raheem A. Walker, 25, of Chesapeake, gambling in the food court, according to investigators.

“Walker was subsequently arrested and charged with illegal gambling, possession of gambling devices, possession of marijuana, and obstruction of justice,” the police spokesperson said. “These ‘Shell Games’ are not only illegal, but more often than not, the goal is to trick unwitting victims into losing money.”

Walker was booked at Riverside Regional Jail pending his next court date.

Colonial Heights Detectives continue to investigate this crime and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Thad Johnson at (804) 524-8701 or you can call the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804)-748-0660.