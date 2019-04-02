Man accused of impersonating ride-share driver, raping woman in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE CENTER, Wash. - Detectives are looking for a man who reportedly impersonated a ride-share driver then raped a woman he picked up from a bar in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, the rape happened Dec. 16, 2018. A woman told deputies she was at a bar in the 5100 block of Ballard Avenue NW in Seattle, then went outside about 12:15 a.m. to catch a ride-share her friend had ordered for her.

A man in a black car, possibly a Dodge Charger, reportedly led her to believe that he was her ride-share driver. Police have not released the name of the ride-share the victim's friend used because they do not believe the suspect is a ride-share driver at all.

While driving her home, the man allegedly pulled the vehicle over and raped her in White Center.

Surveillance video shows the man walking the victim to her door in White Center after the rape occurred, deputies said.

The victim told detectives that the man spoke with an accent. He is not employed by the ride-share company the victim's friend used.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the rape was reported shortly after it happened, but detectives are releasing footage now because they have exhausted their leads and need the public's help.