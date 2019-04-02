Adults killed, child hurt walking in Kitty Hawk, charges pending against truck driver

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — Two adults were killed and a child was hurt while walking in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina on Monday.

“The driver has been interviewed and there are pending charges,” a Kitty Hawk Police Department spokesperson said. “This is still an ongoing investigation so no names are being released. The Kitty Hawk Police Department extends sincere condolences to the family involved at this difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

The truck struck the pedestrians in the area of NC 12 and Maynard Street in Kitty Hawk.

Details about the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.