2019 French Food Festival 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The French Food Festival is one of the Richmond’s favorite annual events, and lucky for us we enjoyed a tasty preview of the Parisian inspired festival with Chef William Erlenbach. Spinach and Kale stiffed Crepes were on the Virginia This Morning menu.

The 2019 RVA French Food Festival takes place on Friday, April 26th from 4pm to 8 pm and again on Saturday, April 27th from 11 am to 8 pm at the Little Sisters of the Poor church on 1503 Michael’s Road. For more information you can visit http://www.rvafrenchfoodfestival.com

Spinach and Kale Crepes

Olive Oil 1 oz.

Chopped Shallots 2 Tablespoons

Chopped Garlic 1 Tablespoon

Thyme, fresh chopped 1 Teaspoon

Roasted Red peppers, diced 2 oz.

Artichoke Hearts, chopped 2 oz.

Spinach, fresh 2 oz.

Baby Kale, Fresh 2 oz.

Béchamel 4 oz.

Goat cheese 2 oz. + garnish

Salt To Taste

Pepper To Taste

Crepes 6 each

Butter 2 Tablespoons

1. Heat oil in a large sauté pan.

2. Add the shallots and garlic and cook over low heat until translucent.

3. Add the peppers and the artichoke hearts. Cook 1 min. Add the thyme cook 1 minute longer

4. Add the spinach and the kale and cook until wilted.

5. Add the béchamel and 2 oz goat cheese. Stir until the cheese is melted and mixture is smooth.

6. Season with salt and pepper.

7. Divide the filling among the crepes and place in the middle.

8. Fold the bottom of the crepe up, the sides in and then the top down to seal the package.

9. Melt the butter in a large sauce pan. Add the crepe and brown all over.

10.Arrange on plate then garnish with a pepper and crumbled goat cheese