10th Annual Richmond Bluegrass Jam

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Bluegrass Jam is back for it’s 10th year of great music, food and fun all while serving an awesome cause. The Slack Family Bluegrass Band is one of the 27 regional bands participating in the event, and lucky for us they stopped by our LIVE show to share a fun preview of the event.

The event kicks off on Saturday, April 13th from 12 pm to 11 pm at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Richmond Fisher House and Virginia This Morning Hosts Bill Bevins and Jessica Noll will be emceeing the event. For all of the details on the event visit http://www.rvabluegrassjam.com

The Slack Family Band will also be performing a CD Release Party for their new CD “Graceful Drifters” on Saturday, April 20th from 8 pm to 10:30 pm at the Capital Ale House Music Hall. Tickets are $10. For more information you can visit http://www.capitalalehouse.com