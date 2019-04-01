Urban Farmhouse owner discusses future after closing another Richmond location

RICHMOND, Va. — A home-grown coffee shop and café brand is preparing to shutter yet another one of its locations as it zeros in on a bigger space in the region’s western suburbs.

Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe is closing its store in the Linden Row Inn at 100 E. Franklin St. by April 24, said Kathleen Richardson, who owns the chain.

Until its permanent closure, the store will operate with reduced hours — closing at 3 p.m. daily.

“Right now we are focused on growth, but we have to be smart about how we go about doing it,” Richardson said. “It’s never an easy decision to close a location, but given the direction we are taking, it just made sense for us to close our store in Linden Row.”

