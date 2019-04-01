Two in hospital after grease fire in mobile home community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A man and woman are in the hospital with second and third-degree burns following a fire at a mobile home community.

Fire investigators say a grease fire started in a pot inside one of the mobile homes.

The woman tripped while trying to take the pot outside, spilling the grease on both of them.

Three children in the home were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Investigators believe the woman was watching the children while their mother was at work.

The Red Cross is working with the family to get them a place to stay.