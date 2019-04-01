× Thomas Jefferson robotics team makes District Championship; seeks support

RICHMOND, Va. — The Thomas Jefferson High School robotics team is looking for help getting team members to the upcoming District Championship. It’s the team’s first time qualifying for the District Championship in its 11 years of competing.

“We are a student led organization made up of a diverse group of like minded students looking to become tomorrow’s technologists, problem solvers, and innovators!” the team stated on its GoFundMe page. “We desperately need your support to fund our 2019 FIRST Robotics Competition season. With the many needs across the Richmond Public School district, school funding for the VikingBots is typically sparse and in many years unavailable. We depend solely on corporate sponsors, mentors, and community advocates such as yourself, to help us achieve our goals in STEM education.”

Good luck!